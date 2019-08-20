Workers at a Royal Dutch Shell petrochemical plant outside Pittsburgh were coerced into attending a political event featuring President Donald Trump on Aug. 13 on pain of losing overtime pay for the week.
It used to be illegal for employers to dragoon their workers into participating in their political activities. But that ended in 2010, with the Supreme Court's decision in a case known as Citizens United.
The landmark decision by Justice Anthony Kennedy held that corporations have a First Amendment right to make independent political expenditures. On the surface, its principal consequence was to open the American political system to virtually unlimited corporate donations.
But almost from the inception, legal scholars warned that the decision would allow corporations to turn their workers into a "political captive audience," as Paul M. Secunda of Marquette University Law School observed in 2010. The bottom line, according to a 2014 editorial in the Harvard Law Review, is that Citizens United "legalized political coercion in the workplace."
The Pittsburgh event is only the latest example of how this has worked in practice and a harbinger of how it could continue to do so in the future. In 2012, coal baron Robert Murray closed an Ohio mine for Mitt Romney, who used video from the event in a campaign ad. During the 2012 campaign, several business owners sent letters or notices to workers warning of job consequences if Barack Obama won reelection.
"What does threaten your job ... is another four years of the same presidential administration," David Siegel, chief executive of the timeshare company Westgate Resorts, wrote employees. "If any new taxes are levied on me, or my company, as our current president plans, I will have no choice but to reduce the size of this company." Koch Industries sent notices to employees listing political candidates endorsed by its owners, the conservative Koch brothers.
Murray's actions raised the hackles of three members of the Federal Election Commission in 2016, but they were unable to obtain the required four-vote majority to proceed with an investigation.
In the Murray case, the three FEC commissioners argued that while Citizens United permitted corporations "to participate in federal politics to an unprecedented degree," that shouldn't mean that "they can use their influence to coerce employees to contribute to causes or candidates favored by management." But legal experts say there's no question that the Supreme Court decision undercut federal law protecting workers from coercion.
Here's a quick recap of the Trump event, which took place Aug. 13 at a Royal Dutch Shell plant outside Pittsburgh. As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, prior to Trump's appearance, a site contractor for Royal Dutch Shell sent a memo to union leaders instructing its employee-members that members whose attendance was not recorded by time clock scans would not receive overtime pay for the week — "NO SCAN, NO PAY," it stated. The Post-Gazette describes the memo as "summarizing points from a memo that Shell sent to union leaders a day ahead of the visit."
A Shell spokesman says that the memo "is not from Shell, nor did it originate from language passed along by the company as it relates to conduct." The spokesman didn't respond to a follow-up question about whether other specifications, including those governing pay and attendance, originated from Shell.
(Workers at the site are paid for 56-hour weeks, with 16 hours of overtime built in. Those not attending on Tuesday, consequently, would be paid for the day but wouldn't receive the 16 hours of time-and-a-half that is normally part of the paychecks.)
The workers were told they wouldn't be allowed to leave the venue once clocked in, and should expect to stand throughout the event. Although it would continue through their lunch hour, no lunch would be provided. No "yelling, shouting, protesting or anything viewed as resistance will be tolerated," the memo stated.
Shell tried to portray the event as a company "training day with a guest speaker who happened to be the president." The White House called it an official trip tied to promoting Trump's energy policies. Video from the floor, however, showed Trump veering into his standard political rally mode.
Nothing would prevent Congress from enacting restrictions on employee coercion, the Harvard Law Review concluded. Corporations could still exercise the free-speech rights codified in Citizens United. What would be barred would be conduct — coercing employees or taking punitive action against those who resist.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Hiltzik writes a daily blog appearing on latimes.com.
