Beto O’Rourke has a terrible idea. The Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman wants the U.S. government to take away the tax-exempt status of religious organizations — including churches and mosques — that oppose same-sex marriage.
When asked about this last week, O’Rourke said: “There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution or organization in America that denies the full human rights, and the full civil rights, of everyone in America.”
His proposal would be a blow to religious organizations and the American tradition of a healthy civil society, along with the separation of church and state. The magnitude of affected organizations would be large.
The fact that the tax deduction supports charitable giving is itself a strong argument in favor of keeping it in the tax code. In addition, income given away should not be taxed. A person who gives money to a house of worship has less money for consumption or saving, and should be taxed on that basis.
You might argue that charitable giving is a form of consumption. Certainty it is, to at least some degree. Large donors can get their names on buildings and programs. And donors experience the good feeling of having given to a cause or organization they support.
But the key point is that the value of donations is much greater for the church or organization receiving them than for the person making the donation. Curtailing charitable giving would hurt religious organizations, not donors.
Much of what religious organizations do — for example, offering aid and support to the poor, treating substance abuse, providing education, helping refugees, and the like — is of great social value. Many of these activities would require additional government resources in the absence of churches, synagogues and Islamic centers. The tax-exempt status of those organizations recognizes this complementary relationship between public and private social assistance provisions.
The issue touches the very foundations of U.S. civil society, which is supported by the nation’s tradition of charitable giving. Individual charitable contributions in the U.S. totaled $292 billion last year, according to Giving USA.
I would rather give $100 to my Catholic parish’s food pantry than give the government an extra $100 in taxes to support expanded nutritional assistance to the poor. The tax exemption for churches supports this American way of organizing society. Government is not the only institution to which Americans turn.
When the U.S.’s social ecology is healthy, religious organizations and the government enjoy a wide distance. O’Rourke’s plan would have the state put the church under a microscope, inspecting its theology and rituals to ensure that they support same-sex marriage, doling out tax breaks to some and not to others.
He would keep the tax exemptions for those churches, mosques and synagogues that subscribe to his preferred theology. Those that don’t would be required to provide financial support to the government.
He has the policy exactly backward. Rather than curtail the deduction for religious organizations, it should be expanded — for these groups and all traditionally eligible nonprofits — by extending it to households that use the standard deduction, rather than itemizing, when filing their taxes.
And eligibility should continue to be determined without theological tests. Politicians can pick their own places of worship based on their social views, but they should not use the power of government to push religious organizations to adopt them.
Michael R. Strain is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.
