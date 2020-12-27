As the rollout of medical marijuana continues across Missouri, we urge both doctors and patients to use restraint in prescribing and using the drug.
Greenway, a cannabis industry magazine in Missouri, said the state has seen a pre-holiday surge in prospective patients. It said the state Department of Health and Senior Services reported approving nearly 70,000 patients and caregivers — with an additional 17,000-plus applications pending review.
While marijuana has been approved for medicinal use in Missouri, health concerns still exist, and research still is being done on its effects. Marijuana contains many unknown active chemicals as well as documented health problems related to smoking and THC-induced cognitive impairment.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, researchers generally consider medications like Marinol, which use purified chemicals derived from or based on those in the marijuana plant, to be more promising therapeutically than use of the whole marijuana plant or its crude extracts.
We hope doctors prescribe marijuana sparingly, not just to appease their patients.
Another problem with using the drug as medicine is that it causes intoxication that prevents the patient from driving and many other tasks. Law enforcement in Missouri have expressed concerns about an increased number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways, which endanger themselves as well as other drivers.
Another concern is money. Someone who purchases the drug regularly from a dispensary can expect to pay around $100 for a quarter ounce, and it isn’t covered by insurance. CannaMD says that’s because it still is classified as a Schedule I substance on the federal level, which makes it illegal.
We urge Missourians who turn to marijuana for health purposes to be cautious. We’re not going to give you “Reefer Madness”-type warnings, but just remember there are risks.
— Jefferson City News Tribune
