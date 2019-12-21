It was good to be in Southwest Missouri on Thursday.
One day after a divided country wrestled with impeachment, we were blessed with so many examples of what unites us.
Thursday was the day Watered Gardens Ministries presented checks to various organizations that were named as beneficiaries from the seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, held last month.
This year's event wouldn't have been possible without sponsors and artists and the more than two dozen restaurants that participated.
Supporters buy a handcrafted pottery bowl, enjoy a serving of soup, and then have an empty bowl to take home to remind them, in the words of Watered Gardens, "that somewhere, someone is hungry."
More than 900 bowls and more than 300 handmade cozies were sold through pre-sales and on the day of the event, yielding proceeds of more than $30,000 for area organizations.
Well done.
Ring a bell
Meanwhile, the Joplin Noon Rotary Club rallied to the aid of the local Salvation Army, which has seen a drop in contributions this year.
Instead of gathering for their regular meeting Thursday, nearly three dozen members spread out across the city — to more than a dozen locations — for a couple of hours of bell ringing.
The Salvation Army, by the way, is just one of more than a dozen local community organizations that the Joplin Noon Rotary Club supports, either with volunteers or financially.
Thank you.
Feeding 2,000
Meanwhile, in Neosho, residents were gearing up for that community's annual food basket distribution day, which occurs today.
In its 32nd year, the food drive provides families in Newton County with enough groceries for a Christmas dinner as well as a week's worth of other meals.
“We want to make sure everyone in the county has a Christmas dinner," Terry Cook, president of the Newton County Food Basket Brigade, told the Globe.
More than 100 volunteers recently helped round up the food.
This year, the Food Basket Brigade will help an estimated 800 families and over 2,000 individuals.
Amazing.
Of course, there was much more going on Thursday — more examples of charity and mercy at work in the region, more than we can tell you about.
We're not as divided as we think.
Commented
