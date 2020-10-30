Having a safe Halloween experience is a tricky task this year, but it is important to make the extra effort.
This is not the time to bob for apples; it is important to observe social distancing. Take these steps to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus to your little ghosts and goblins as well as to the adults accompanying them or passing out candy.
Holiday guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend you:
Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.Give out treats outdoors, if possible.Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Wash hands before handling treats.Wear a protective face mask. Make your protective cloth mask part of your costume — a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult. Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing. Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.Wash your hands before you go and bring hand sanitizer with you to use after touching objects or other people. Parents should supervise young children using hand sanitizer. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before eating any treats. Ryan Talken, Joplin’s city health director, reminds residents that those who are sick should not attend events or parties and should not pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.
The Red Cross each year offers a set of precautions to parents to ensure safe trick-or-treating for their children, and those still apply. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Have trick-or-treaters use a flashlight to light their way. Have them wear light-colored clothing. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. Make sure an adult accompanies young ones and that adults know where the kids are going. Trick-or-treaters should walk — not run — and stay on sidewalks. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street and cross at the corner. Do not cross between cars. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats outside — never go inside.
Drivers should use extra caution this weekend. A grown-up should check treats. If you are going to pass out treats, light the area well and sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch and front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
Be safe and have spooky fun.
