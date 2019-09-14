We'll add our congratulations to the chorus of voices that helped the American Legion Post 13 celebrate its 100th anniversary earlier this week.
Post 13, which is named for World War I-era service member Robert S. Thurman, formed in September 1919. Its membership has had its ups and downs over the years, but it currently boasts about 275 members and is active in a variety of initiatives, most recently hosting its annual veterans expo.
Legion members, you have served your country and your community well. We wish you another successful 100 years.
A great initiative
It's about to get more comfortable for those with a baby on board.
Beginning Monday and lasting for the remainder of the month, Walmart and TerraCycle will host the nation's largest car seat recycling event. Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk in any participating Walmart store and receive a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in store or online to buy items for their baby.
All car seats collected in this program will be recycled through TerraCycle, and each component will be diverted from the landfill.
This is a great program. Missouri law specifies that unless they meet specific height and weight requirements, children 4-8 must ride in a booster seat or appropriate child restraint system, and children 4 and younger must be secured in a child passenger restraint system. With as fast as children grow, that can mean an awful lot of different car seats over the years to ensure a child's safety.
This initiative will help more Four-State families stay safe when they travel.
Funding kids' meals
Another group deserves kudos for looking out for our children in a different way — by making sure they have enough to eat.
The 21st annual "Hungerthon," a joint effort of Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartMedia, collected $156,564 last weekend for a program that provides more than 1,600 food-insecure children with food to take home each weekend throughout the academic year. Schools involved in that program include Irving Elementary School in Joplin as well as several schools in Carthage, Monett, Bronaugh, Washburn and Mount Vernon.
Many thanks to the donors who contributed to the campaign, and to Ozarks Food Harvest for coordinating the program.
Because of you, our children will have healthy snacks to munch on during times when there may not be much else available. In an area where a majority of schoolchildren are eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches, these weekend backpacks can make all the difference.
