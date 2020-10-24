Two hundred million miles from Earth is no place for failure.
Instead, NASA — with help from a Joplin company — delivered.
Earlier this week, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now more than halfway through a seven-year mission, reached out and tagged the asteroid Bennu and captured rocks and dust that it will return to Earth in 2023.
The mission could unlock answers about the origin of the universe.
But, as we reported earlier this week, "NASA’s spacecraft never would have left the ground, let alone escaped Earth orbit, without the Joplin-made batteries."
The launch rocket had EaglePicher batteries, as does the spacecraft. As the main craft nears Earth three years from now, the return capsule, which will enter Earth orbit at a speed of 27,000 mph, will be released. It, too, will be powered by more EaglePicher batteries.
Ron Nowlin, senior vice president of aerospace systems for EaglePicher, told us: “It’s pretty exciting, especially on a mission like this one, where you’re doing something that’s a little bit unique. When you look at all these research missions, it’s pretty amazing that we have the ability to go millions and millions of miles in space and bring something back that (NASA) will be able to study to see if we can find out more about the universe and maybe the origins of life.”
Well done, EaglePicher, and well done, NASA.
Next up, Perseverance lands on Mars in February — again with EaglePicher's help.
Can't wait.
'Cool vibe'
You don't have to venture to deep space to see cool stuff happening. Just check out the new mural welcoming people to the Joplin Arts District. It's fantastic.
It's on the north wall of Covert Electric Supply, 202 N. Main St., being painted by artists Andrew Batcheller and Linda Passeri, and it hints at what visitors will see in the 56-square-block arts district.
The building’s owner, Bob Heiniger, not only allowed the mural on his brick wall but rented a lift to help the artists, and he plans to install lighting at the top of the building to illuminate the mural at night.
We are grateful for his generosity and cooperation.
Linda Teeter, founder of the nonprofit Joplin Arts District, said she wants visitors to be drawn to the “cool vibe” that is evolving downtown, with all of its great art, great architecture and great history.
“We’re trying to build momentum of excitement amongst us that is so obvious that people want to come and join us,” Teeter told us.
Swing by and take a look.
And again, well done.
