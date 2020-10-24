Paul Dean Hutson, 65, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born March 21, 1955, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Paul and Maydell Hutson. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Paul Hutson, a sister, Kathy Culp, a brother-in-law, Rick Culp, and his parents, Paul Eugene an…