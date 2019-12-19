This week's announcement about the Rock Island corridor arrived as an early Christmas present for Missouri.
On Tuesday, the Department of Natural Resources, which owns and manages state parks and historic sites, reached an agreement with the Missouri Central Railroad Co. that opens the way for railbanking the 144-mile former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad line, which stretches from Windsor to Beaufort.
The agreement preserves the corridor and is a step toward eventual donation of the property to Missouri for a recreational trail and state park.
While a step forward, this is not a done deal by any means.
Before the land will be transferred, nearly $10 million needs to be raised to help with development, security and management of the trail. And according to the state, the estimated cost to develop the trail for use is between $65 million and $85 million.
That sounds like a lot, but communities along the abandoned line are ready to go forward with trail building and fundraising.
The nonprofit Missouri State Parks Foundation will lead the fundraising effort.
And the nonprofit group Missouri Rock Island Trail Inc. also has proven itself a valuable ally and fundraiser.
And let's remember, the Katy now generates $18 million annually from 400,000 visitors, and if the Rock Island could be similarly successful, it will pay for itself in a few years. And it will be successful because the history of trails proves that the longer they get, the more communities they connect, the bigger the draw they become and the bigger the economic impact.
We can envision a day when the Rock Island, on the south side of the Missouri River, will be a companion to the popular Katy Trail on the north side, creating a 450-mile network between St. Louis and Kansas City that draws cyclists and others from around the world.
We can envision a day when the western end of that network will be connected to the nearly 250 miles of trails either built or under development in eastern Kansas, creating a network of nearly 700 miles that reaches into Southeast Kansas. We can envision a day when it connects to other trails in Missouri too, perhaps even one in Southwest Missouri.
And we can envision a day when the Rock Island Trail, with its long tunnels and bridges, will be a vital economic tool for the many communities along the route, in fact a vital economic tool for all of central Missouri.
Eric Oberg, director of trail development for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Midwest Regional Office, said trails of this length are rare, and Missouri is lucky to have it available for future development.
We agree.
Our thanks to all those who have worked hard for this, including Greg Harris, executive director of Missouri Rock Island Trail Inc., and those at DNR. Missourians want this trail. Thanks for bringing it one step closer to reality.
