It’s genuinely satisfying when our state lawmakers work together to right a wrong; it is even more noteworthy that the wrong was revealed by dedicated journalism, upholding values important to Missouri residents.
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill a week ago that ended a process that had jails in many Missouri counties cycling some prisoners in and out based on bail board bills. The practice, spotlighted by St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger in a Pulitzer-prize winning series of columns, had those who had been arrested and checked into jail trapped in increasing debt as they were returned to jail again and again for not paying the bill for their stay. The Globe also has spoken out editorially against the practice.
Sheriffs are permitted under state law to charge those who are booked into their jails for services provided — basically room and board. Many jurisdictions turned the bills into a source of ever-increasing income for their county and spiraling debt for prisoners, where one trip to jail would become a hateful merry-go-round. They would be billed, hauled to court repeatedly, locked up for nonpayment, then billed more for each new stay. The board bills often came to exceed the penalties imposed for the original offense. Messenger rightfully characterized the system as “debtors’ prison.”
The new law aligns statute with case law, as the Missouri Supreme Court had ruled in March that board bills under state law, “cannot be taxed as court costs and the failure to pay the debt cannot result in another incarceration,” according to the court’s opinion. Yet courts in some districts have tried to continue the practice. With Parson's signature, that should be immediately halted. The law takes effect Aug. 28 and passed the House by an overwhelming majority.
We give our law enforcers, courts and corrections authorities great power with the intention of protecting residents and maintaining good order in our state. Such power can go astray, be misapplied and subject to abuse. When that happens, the Fourth Estate is essential in pointing out the problem and calling for solutions. And lawmakers are at their best when they work quickly to right such wrongs. Those who transgress must pay their debt to society, but the bill for their time as guests of the state should not be inflated.
Our lawmakers and our governor have acted to right this wrong. We thank them for a job well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.