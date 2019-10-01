If you're like most people, you probably had some CPR training at some point many moons ago. Maybe it was during a high school health course. Maybe in scouting.
But let's be honest. It was probably minimal training. Maybe you weren't paying attention. You've never needed it, rarely thought about it, and, candidly, should the need arise you probably aren't all too confident you could do it safely and well.
That's most of us.
And that's why we urge everyone in the area who can to check out the Hands-Only CPR Mobile Tour coming to Joplin next week, brought here by the American Heart Association and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.
The tour stops in Joplin on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Memorial Hall parking lot, 212 W. Eighth St.
Thirty-minute CPR training sessions will be given hourly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (To preregister for a training session, visit heart.org/cprtour/joplin.)
You will get the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR on a high-fidelity mannequin. There also will be a lab showing users how to use an automated external defibrillator.
And a hands-only CPR demonstration also will be given at the Four States Heart Walk in Joplin, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Missouri Southern State University. All training sessions are free.
This is a small investment to be ready should the time come. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year in the U.S. — most in the home — and being confident in CPR and the use of AED could make all the difference.
Bobby Ballard is living proof that it matters.
In 2011, Ballard was training for a race when he collapsed with a heart attack. A running partner administered CPR before emergency personnel arrived.
“CPR is the only reason I am here,” Ballard, who will speak at the upcoming event, told the Globe recently.
We urge everyone to get the training.
And save a life — maybe the life of someone you love.
