Asking questions about the use of tax money is a good thing, especially at the intersection of public funding and private interest.
The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, has been asking tough questions regarding the proposed Boomtown Central Shopping Center and should continue to do so.
A tax increment financing district is a way to subsidize redevelopment in areas deemed blighted or designated as conservation areas or economic development areas. A TIF district returns half of the increased sales tax revenue it produces and 100% of the increase in property taxes above the baseline prior to redevelopment to the developers for up to 23 years to repay costs for improvements such as streets and sewers.
A Lake of the Ozarks development group, Summit Denali, proposes to spend $87 million to turn vacant property along John Q. Hammons Boulevard near Range Line Road and Interstate 44 into the Boomtown Central Shopping Center. The proposal includes a Menards home improvement store as an anchor in the first phase of the project, with the possibility of bringing a grocery store, a gas station, a new movie theater, restaurants and retail shopping in a second phase.
Any program that shifts public money into the hands of private interest deserves the fiercest scrutiny. The questions Haase has been asking regarding the TIF district should be seen as due diligence.
TIF projects are intended to increase property values — and therefore property taxes — and to produce more sales and sales taxes than would otherwise be generated by the properties. When it operates as intended, the financial incentives involved produce good outcomes. But TIF districts are not without downsides and risks.
The finances and entities in TIF districts are not always as transparent as they should be and require careful oversight to prevent abuse. TIF districts can have the effect of moving business from one area of the city to another, creating churn rather than bringing in new businesses, thereby boosting one area of the city to the detriment of another.
Additionally, TIF districts take tax funds that are used for public services — schools and roads, for example — and divert them to private entities at the same time that the economic development will increase the demand for and load on such services, especially if too many TIF districts are created within the area at the same time. And it sometimes seems as if they are popping up everywhere.
On the other hand, the developers benefitting under a TIF plan create infrastructure used by the community long after the developer has made money and moved on. Joplin has seen success using the mechanism. The best example of that is the Joplin Recovery TIF district. The district is on track to payoff in 2020, 13 years earlier than the permitted 23 years.
Haase has been asked to bring the City Council an agreeable TIF plan at the Sept. 16 meeting. We urge her to keep asking hard questions and to insist on good answers in negotiating the redevelopment agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.