A measure with the purported goal of expanding free speech on campus may limit such speech by instructors and professors.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, was the subject of testimony in the House Higher Education Committee this week.
It is aimed at eliminating so-called free speech zones, created by universities to limit protests, demonstrations and other student speech to specific areas of campus.
That may sound familiar to longtime watchers of the Missouri General Assembly. Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 signed the Campus Free Expression Act for that purpose.
So why should our state replace the legislation so soon? It is unclear. The new bill adds eight references to either the U.S. Constitution or the Missouri Constitution, does some speechifying by devoting a lot of text to the purpose of the bill and uses the actual phrase “free speech zones.” However, the bill doesn’t seem substantively better at accomplishing the purpose of the original. Much of the nuts and bolts are identical.
The bill does add a number of provisions limiting how fees, funding and costs related to campus organizations, speakers and security may be imposed, allocated and used.
However, House Bill 2696 seems to have another purpose regarding a different campus free speech matter. It adds passages that would limit academic freedom, regulating speech by faculty in their classes. After passages citing the importance of free expression and insisting the educational institution be committed to it, the bill states:
“Although faculty are free in the classroom to discuss subjects within areas of their competence, faculty should be cautious in expressing personal views in the classroom to persuade rather than illustrate or illuminate. Faculty should be careful not to introduce controversial matters that have no relationship to the subject taught.”
The bill also says “no faculty shall face adverse employment action for classroom speech unless it is not reasonably germane to the subject matter of the class as broadly construed and comprises a substantial portion of classroom instruction.”
Requiring careful parsing for any given class, it seems to us that the guidelines in the bill are intended to have a chilling effect on faculty speech in the classroom by making faculty and administrations shy away from controversy for fear of inviting lawsuits by offended students or groups.
For example, an art class must consider political and cultural movements that influence art and artists. While art grows out of particular moments in culture, politics and history, art faculty are not generally known for expertise in politics or history. Yet such matters should be discussed in the art classroom, despite the potential to offend.
A principal purpose of higher education is to encourage students to think, to expose them to new and challenging ideas and to teach them, frequently through freewheeling and sometimes difficult conversations, how to hear, weigh and challenge new ideas.
It seems to us this bill would hinder that purpose.
