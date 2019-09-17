A 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun with a remarkable history would make a great addition to the Joplin museum. Now up for auction, we hope someone — perhaps with the city, perhaps a philanthropist — makes a serious effort to acquire it on the museum's behalf.
Bidding for the Western Field Browning Model 30 shotgun that was found after a local shootout between police and Bonnie and Clyde is being handled by the Boston-based RR Auction firm. The starting bid is $10,000, although the gun has an estimated value of $75,000. Because this happens quickly — absentee bidding is open now and closes on Friday; live bidding starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday — there may not be time to organize a campaign.
Tom DeGraff, who worked for the Joplin Police Department from 1913 to 1941, was among those officers who found themselves in a gun battle in 1933 with Clyde Barrow, his brother Buck Barrow, and others, in south Joplin. Detective Harry McGinnis — DeGraff's partner — and Newton County Constable John Wesley Harryman were killed by gunfire. DeGraff, although hit, and two other officers survived. The shotgun and a number of other items were left behind after the gang escaped.
When DeGraff retired, he took the gun home with him as a memento, and in 1946 he registered it with the Treasury Department. The gun has passed down through his descendants.
Because of the registration and the fact that it can be matched to photos of Clyde Barrow posing with firearms in front of a car, there is no question as to its authenticity.
The gunfight was historic for a number of reasons — as it shows Joplin's intersection with gangsters of the era as well as the high-price officers paid in their effort to rein in the lawlessness. Also left behind was a camera, and police asked the Globe to develop the photos. Until then, few knew what Bonnie and Clyde or their partners looked like, but afterward they were no longer anonymous.
(Among the photos was one of Bonnie Parker with a cigar in her mouth and holding a weapon. It became her defining photo.)
The museum already has other artifacts from the shootout, including jewelry Bonnie Parker left behind. We think the shotgun belongs in Joplin, where it would make a great attraction.
We hope it finds its way to the museum.
