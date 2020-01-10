U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has proposed a change in Senate rules that would allow the GOP-controlled chamber to dismiss President Donald Trump's impeachment.
The proposal would empower the Senate to dismiss the articles of impeachment if the House fails to deliver them within 25 days of its impeachment vote, The Associated Press reported earlier this week. The vote was held Dec. 18. If Hawley's proposal gets the 67 votes needed to pass, then that deadline would be this Sunday, excluding all weekends and holidays.
His proposal got a boost Thursday when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signed on to Hawley’s resolution.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate in a bid to pressure the Senate to call witnesses for Trump's impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"There's nothing more serious than the attempt to overturn the results of a democratic election to remove from office a sitting president," Hawley said recently in a statement on Facebook. "It is imperative for future Congresses — for the future of the country — that the Constitution not be subverted in this rush by Speaker Pelosi and Senate Democrats, House Democrats, to remove this president from office without evidence, on no basis, solely for partisan, political purposes."
We agree with your premise, Sen. Hawley, even if we don't agree with your proposal. Impeachment is a serious business, as you say, and it should command the necessary time and resources to get it right.
And that's why, also as you say, there should be no rush to this process — not by the House Democrats and not by your proposed rule change to abandon the impeachment charges if they're not delivered within 25 days of the initial vote.
To be sure, Pelosi must deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate in a timely manner. Now that the House has launched this process, it should be carried through to its final phase in the Senate.
But why must it happen within 25 days? We can't think of a single thing in the judicial system — and, to be sure, once the impeachment process moves to the Senate, it will mimic the judicial process in the form of a trial — that moves along in less than a month.
So we ask — what's the rush? If we're following the Constitution here, the document itself doesn't actually say how (or when) the articles of impeachment should be transmitted from the House to the Senate.
Whatever the outcome, Congress needs to get this right, and fortunately or unfortunately for this country, that will take some time.
