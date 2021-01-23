Looking back through the week, there were some bright spots.
For example, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri will implement mass vaccination sites by the end of the month in an effort to get more protection against COVID-19 to more people. The National Guard will be activated to help with the new sites, which will be located in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. Each site will be capable of administering up to 2,500 doses per day.
Although current demand outweighs supply, another 76,000 doses were expected by today, and 76,000 more doses are expected next week, the governor said.
“We’re going to get to everybody — we’ll get to everybody,” Parson said.
This is welcome news for everyone who is now eligible for a vaccine, including people 65 and older and individuals with comorbidities.
Another highlight of the past week was Thursday’s announcement of a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which will be built on the Memorial Hall parking lot. The groundbreaking will be on Feb. 1.
We have kept up with this project for years, from the beginning when it was just a dream of the local arts community and through the fundraising and design processes. To have a groundbreaking on the calendar is another exciting milestone.
“Our dream is becoming a reality, and at this turning point, it brings optimism about the future of Joplin during these challenging times,” said Sharon Beshore, president of the Cornell Complex.
Indeed. We look forward to the development of this building in 2021 and beyond.
Looking ahead
Speaking of looking ahead, as we await what 2021 will bring, one of the first things on our calendar occurs next week and is associated with a favorite Joplin event.
Registration will open Tuesday for all events of the Joplin Memorial Run, an annual set of races that honor the 161 lives lost in the 2011 tornado and also help put funds back into the community for rebuild and repair projects.
Events in the 2021 race — recognizing the 10th anniversary of the tornado — are a half marathon, a four-person relay, a 10K, a 5K and a kids run. A free walk of silence through 161 banners bearing the names of the victims also is planned.
If you want to get the best registration fees for any of the races, be sure to sign up next week. Fees will increase in periodic increments through May.
