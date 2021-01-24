Two measures making their way through the state Legislature will help Missouri children in crisis and should be supported by area lawmakers.
If approved by the House and Senate, House Bill 429 would create an income tax deduction of up to $5,000 for foster care expenses. House Bill 430 would expand a tax credit available to offset adoption expenses for special needs adoptions, applying the credit to all adoptions.
The bills have advanced out of the appropriate House committees with unanimous support. The measures deserve the same level of support on the House floor and in the Senate.
More than 20,000 children were in Missouri Children’s Division custody at some point in 2020. There is a staggering need for foster care. But there were only 1,740 adoptions finalized in fiscal 2020, according to the Missouri Children’s Division annual report.
The need for foster care is great and, sadly, has been growing. Adoption provides a permanent home for children who have been in foster care, but those children are legally free for adoption only after parental rights of the birth parents have been terminated. Nevertheless, adoption numbers should be higher, yet they fell by nearly 5% in 2020.
“While the number of finalized adoptions had increased in recent years, it dropped in 2019 and 2020,” state Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, said while presenting the bill. “The number of Missouri children in foster care increased over the past decade. It’s apparent that more children in Missouri are in need of loving and permanent homes. My hope is that we can help support those parents who are willing to do the right thing for these kids and value the future and lives of these children.”
Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, was adopted out of foster care and has spoken out for strengthening the state’s support for foster and adoptive parents in this session.
Appropriately, there appears to be broad support for these measures.
We urge our area legislators to work diligently to support and pass these bills to support those caring for our state’s children in crisis.
