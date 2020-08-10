Disinformation: noun — false information deliberately and often covertly spread (as by the planting of rumors) in order to influence public opinion or obscure the truth.
— Merriam-Webster Dictionary
People have always faced rumors, innuendo and half-truths. But the digital and social media environment in 2020 has seen a plague of disinformation.
The intersection of a U.S. presidential election year with the spread of the novel coronavirus and the concomitant economic devastation has fueled a conflagration of disinformation. This goes beyond stories mourning the death of a celebrity who is still alive. From posts blaming the pandemic on 5G wireless towers to Facebook-fed rumors of antifa rioters descending on Joplin, if you are on social media, you’ve seen them. Even if you don't look at social media, you’ve heard them.
Good journalism is the best antidote to the plague of disinformation. Sourcing, error correcting and the inclusion of valid dissenting voices by trusted news organizations can reveal and help quell efforts to spread lies and misdirection.
But journalists are more effective if residents don't buy into and share disinformation. Those who offer up the deceit can’t spread it without your help. Unfortunately, well-meaning individuals can fall prey to messages that align with their fears, interests or beliefs.
So how can you avoid becoming a vector for viral misinformation? There are a lot of tips out there, but the best of them have certain measures in common:
• Slow down. Don’t share information before you check it. This step is doubly important if you have a strong gut reaction to the story or video.
• Know your own biases and weigh whether they are involved in your response.
• Check the source. If it is coming from friends or family members, where did they hear it? Is it from a trusted news outlet? Does the source have a reputation for sharing questionable information? Is it a satire site? Is it a source you’ve never heard of? Online, look at the URL of the site closely — some spoof reputable sources but can be spotted through telltale variations.
• Read past the headline. Clickbait headlines frequently misrepresent the content of the story, but you should do this for even trusted sources. Headlines are short and don’t convey details or nuance.
• Check when it was written. Out-of-date information is often shared as if it were current.
• Does it present facts or opinions? Reputable outlets clearly identify editorial views, columns or opinion pieces. Don’t trust writers who inject opinions without sources.
• See what other sources are saying. Compare the reporting with news outlets you trust. Confirm the information with public health or government sources, or check with the experts of fact-checking sites to see if the information is valid.
If you find disinformation, don’t repeat it. Report it.
Knowledge is a good thing; share it — just make sure what you share is legitimate.
