Area colleges and universities faced and surmounted a daunting, unanticipated challenge this spring. The way they responded deserves applause.
The novel coronavirus created a rapidly shifting situation that required flexibility, creativity and quick thinking when concerns about contagion and student safety brought an abrupt halt to in-person classes and a swift shift to online instruction. It could have been chaotic, perhaps even futile, but our schools dealt with the challenges of the sudden change with admirable aplomb.
The findings of a recent review by the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development of Missouri of 75 colleges and universities that moved their instruction online to respond to the pandemic reported that the schools found ways to become more flexible while recognizing technology shortfalls for students.
Missouri Southern State University notably found ways to expand and adapt online learning efforts already underway on a small scale to make the transition to campuswide instruction online. Faculty and staff gave up their spring break to shift instruction online and the distance-learning and information technology departments provided support for the restructuring.
“It was a lot of work,” former MSSU President Alan Marble said. “It was unexpected, unplanned and unwanted, but our faculty and staff made it work very smoothly, and our students adapted very well.”
The good thing about the unexpected adaptation required is the lessons learned, including areas of challenge in ensuring students have technology and broadband access required for the instruction to work. MSSU kept one computer lab in the criminal justice building open to students and boosted Wi-Fi signals in parking lots so students could work in their vehicles.
Such difficulties will require less ad hoc solutions should the surging pandemic force a return to the online model for the fall semester. The faculty and staff are working together to seek solutions to prepare for that possibility.
“It is this collective sense of ‘we are all in it together’ that will ensure postsecondary institutions continue to adapt and grow, increase educational access to all populations in the state and thrive in meeting the future world’s needs,” the report’s authors wrote.
We agree. MSSU and other area colleges deserve a hearty “Well done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.