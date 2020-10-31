Cases of autism spectrum disorder — a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior — for years have been on the rise, although it's unclear why. Are there more actual cases than before? Are health care providers better equipped to understand and diagnose autism disorders than they were just a few decades ago? Or is it a mix of both?
Whatever the reason, the fact remains that our community has a number of individuals, from children to adults, who fall somewhere on the autism spectrum. And now more than ever, they have the support needed for successful lives.
The Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism has been a mainstay in the Joplin area for years. Operated by Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System, the center — as it notes on its website — offers diagnostic, treatment and education services for individuals with autism spectrum disorders and specializes in applied behavior analysis, an evidence-based practice proven to be effective in the treatment of autism.
And more help for individuals with autism is on the way. Both four-year public universities in our area have recognized the need to serve families with children with autism and to educate the future health care providers who work with those families.
Missouri Southern State University earlier this week announced that it will construct a new center for applied behavior analysis on its campus.
Once complete, the center will be a resource for families of children with autism or social, emotional and learning disabilities, and it will offer hands-on learning opportunities for MSSU students studying behavioral health. The center also could be used as a meeting space for registered behavioral specialists in the region to collaborate, as well as a resource center for parents and families to visit for conversations with providers and to get their questions answered.
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University also has answered the call for more trained specialists to work with people with autism and other developmental disabilities.
It recently announced a new graduate program in the psychology and counseling department to produce workers qualified to work in behavior analysis. The degree, which can be earned in 17 months, will enable graduates to train staff in mental health centers in methods of reducing problematic behaviors; to consult with schools to improve classroom management and increase student success; to design interventions for those with autism and traumatic brain injury; to work in businesses and organizations to improve employee performance; and to provide behavior therapy for adults, according to the university.
The National Institute of Mental Health notes that although autism spectrum disorder can be lifelong, treatments and services can improve a person’s symptoms and ability to function. We are grateful to live in a region that has committed itself to those goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.