Crowder College in Neosho is the proud owner of a new Freeman Roughrider Field House, a $1.6 million structure funded entirely by private donations.
The 15,600-square-foot building includes an indoor practice area, therapy room, offices and two new locker rooms. An unfinished space on the second floor is currently planned for use as storage, but could be converted into a mezzanine at a later time.
The field house puts the college on par with other two-year institutions nearby, such as Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Labette Community College, and it's also expected to assist the school’s recruiting efforts.
By building the field house with donations, college officials are able to keep precious dollars in their general or operating funds, lowering the likelihood that they'll have to raise tuition for students. And as higher education dollars shrink, colleges and universities are going to have to rely more on this kind of fundraising and generosity of donors.
Clearly, that's a model that the Crowder community has figured out. Congrats to all.
A real treasure
Speaking of a community-based model that works, the 150-year-old Shiloh School, the oldest one-room schoolhouse in Barton County, is standing strong after a century and a half thanks to the hard work and dedication of a committee of local residents who have volunteered their time and resources for years to renovate and repair it.
The school opened northwest of Liberal in 1869 and was named after the Civil War's Battle of Shiloh, in which a son of founder Minerva Connor was believed to have died. Connor, who couldn't read or write, was determined that children who came after her would learn the reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic that she had never picked up, committee members said.
But upkeep and maintenance of Shiloh, which continues to be used by teachers and pupils today as a history lesson, takes money, and the committee needs a bit of help. Consider pitching in by attending the school's 150th anniversary celebration on Oct. 19, which will serve as a fundraiser.
The community of Liberal and others in Barton County have done well to preserve this one-room schoolhouse. It's always a shame to see these kinds of structures lost to history, and to have one that has this kind of backing from the public is a real treasure.
