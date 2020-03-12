There's a right way and a wrong way to respond to the coronavirus.
The right way: Make it possible for sick employees to stay home. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been urging this, but by some estimates, more than 30 million working Americans don't have any kind of sick leave, and more than half the people in the service industry don't have it. If they call in sick, they usually don't get paid; they may get dinged at work or even fired. So many of them, running fevers and coughing, show up.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence signaled they'd support a policy that expands sick leave or family leave. What that may look like, what it might cost and who will pay has yet to outlined, but sick workers shouldn't have to risk losing their house or their job when they stay home.
Some companies are taking the lead themselves, including Walmart, which may be the single largest employer in our area when you add up all the hundreds of people who work at each of their many stores throughout the region. On Tuesday, following an announcement that one of its employees in Kentucky had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the retailer announced an emergency leave policy effective immediately.
Walmart is waiving its attendance policy at least through the end of April. And if a store, club, office or distribution center is part of a mandated quarantine, or if the employee is required to quarantine by a government agency or by the company, the employee will receive up to two weeks of pay. Absences during the time the worker is out will not count against attendance. And should associates have COVID-19 confirmed by testing, they’ll receive up to two weeks of pay. If they are unable to work after that, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks for both full-time and part-time hourly associates.
Meanwhile, the Walmart Associates in Critical Need Trust, an independent charitable trust, has temporarily waived its eligibility requirement that U.S. associates be employed with Walmart for 365 days before they can apply for a grant.
Other companies also are getting into the act. Darden — parent company of such Joplin restaurants as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's and others, is letting employees accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours they work. Current employees, the company said, will receive paid sick time for the hours they’ve worked over the past six months.
All that makes good sense — from a business as well as a public health standpoint.
That's the right way to respond.
Now for the wrong way: There's been talk this week about a federal bailout for the cruise line industry, but a number of Republican senators are pushing back. We agree.
They note that many of the major cruise lines are not U.S. companies and are exempt from federal income taxes: Carnival, for example, is a Panamanian company; Royal Caribbean Cruises is a Liberian company.
We recognize that the federal government is advising people not to take cruises, but offering them some kind of bailout will be a hard sell for most Americans.
