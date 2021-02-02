Congratulations to Connect2Culture on Monday's groundbreaking for the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
You had a vision, and you made it happen.
We're excited to see the project rise up, and we're excited about the contribution this investment represents for the downtown, for the arts community and for Joplin.
“It’s thrilling to be able to have reached this milestone,” said Sharon Beshore, chair of Connect2Culture. “We did envisioning sessions back in 2007. The Joplin tornado (in 2011) put a hold on everything, but we developed Connect2Culture as a community arts agency during that time. We took a break from moving forward with the complex in some way but grew in other ways.”
The 37,000-square-foot visual and performing arts center going in at 212 W. Seventh St. was more than a decade in the making. In all, nearly $16.4 million has been committed to the project by nearly 280 individuals, businesses, foundations and organizations. Now that the $16 million goal has been surpassed, the goal has been raised to $17.5 million, which means organizers are nearly there. Harry M. Cornell Jr. led the way. The former president and CEO of Leggett & Platt Inc. gave $5 million for the building and has committed some funding over the next 15 years to support sustainability of the building.
The city also helped make this happen by donating land.
When done — the goal is late next year — it will feature, among other things, a 470-seat performance hall with theatrical seating, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater and a festival plaza capable of accommodating up to 2,000 people. It also will be the home of Connect2Culture and the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts.
"The Cornell Complex will be the place to be,” said Christina Williams, Joplin City Council member.
Even more than that, we think it will make Joplin the place to be.
