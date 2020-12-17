There's grim truth and good news about the pandemic.
Four more COVID-19 deaths of Joplin residents were announced by the city this week, raising the death toll in the city to 76.
The number of Joplin dead in World War I was 77 — meaning we are knocking on that door. That was over a period of 27 months too; the city's first COVID-19 deaths were reported in late June, less than six months ago.
We were reminded of the famous World War I poster by James Montgomery Flagg calling on all Americans to do their part.
It also was disheartening to see Neosho dismiss, without even a motion for a second, ordinances establishing mandatory mask wearing and occupancy limits.
But there's good news too.
The first vaccines arrived in Joplin on Tuesday. And case numbers and the rate of positive tests are down, a city official said during a briefing Monday.
The seven-day average of case numbers peaked last month at 52 cases, and it has since fallen to the low to mid-30s, Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek said. And a spike that city officials thought might come in the weeks after Thanksgiving has not yet materialized.
“We are encouraged by that,” Pekarek said, adding that last week’s seven-day average represents a decline of about 8.5% over the the previous week.
The positivity rate of those being tested for the virus has improved to around 14% — lower than the state’s rate of 17.8%.
Now's not the time to lose our focus.
Wear your masks.
Wash your hands.
Watch your distance.
Do your part.
