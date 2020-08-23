Well, students, we're finally here — the first day of school.
There's usually a sense of normalcy in going back to school. You haven't seen your friends or your teachers in months, and maybe you're moving up and entering middle school or high school, so there's some excitement and eagerness about what the new year will bring. You'll have your outfit for the first day picked out, and perhaps you have a nice new haircut and a new backpack or school supplies to show off to your friends.
Some of that may still ring true this year, but things are definitely different. It's been five long months since you've been at school, and a lot has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
You're going back to school in a drastically different environment than you're used to. You'll be required to wear a mask — for some parts of the day, at least. You may or may not get to eat lunch with your friends or play with them at recess. You likely will be isolated to your classroom, with little chance to mingle with your peers outside of that cohort.
There's really no way to tell what this year will bring, as some schools around the country are already discovering. We've seen the reports of some schools moving to online instruction, some student populations under quarantine, some students and staff testing positive for the new coronavirus. How will the virus affect us here this fall? No one knows.
But by implementing new procedures such as social distancing, seating charts and frequent cleaning and hand washing, your school district is taking steps to make sure that you're as safe as possible. Follow those guidelines when you're at school; you and your friends are more likely to stay healthy if everyone plays by the rules.
Your teachers have also been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that they're prepared to teach you no matter what — whether you're in the classroom or at home with your computer. Be flexible and prepared for sudden changes in your day-to-day education, and know that your teachers want you to succeed. They will be there for you, working with you and encouraging you along the way.
And above all, have fun. School is a time of learning and structure, it's true, but it also is a time to enjoy everything from kindergarten art projects all the way up to high school seniors planning the next stage of life. That should be true even during a pandemic.
Have a good first day of school, and stay safe.
