Trump’s weekend tweet — racist, xenophobic, provocative — rises straight out of the muck of the Know Nothing and nativist eras of earlier American centuries.
His comments are divisive, dangerous and undoubtedly deliberate — part of his 2020 campaign strategy. In effect, Trump just gave a shout-out to every bigot on the street who yells at a minority, “Go back home! Go back where you came from!” Trump just told them, “I’m running for president and I’m one of you.”
And why not adopt this strategy? It worked for him the first time. Trump launched his bid for the White House in 2015 with offensive comments about Mexican immigrants being drug dealers and rapists, after he positioned himself for that run by driving the birther lunacy that challenged the “Americaness” of the country’s first black president.
“So interesting,” the president tweeted over the weekend, “to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”
The implication is clear: These four targeted members (some of whom have their own history of insulting, profane and inappropriate comments) and people like them are not real Americans.
Given that three of the four were born in the United States, that tweet actually makes no sense at all, but that’s not the point, is it?
“Across our nation, communities are daily bombarded by bigoted shouts of ‘Go back where you came from’ hurled against women and children, immigrants and members of other minority communities,” noted Faizan Syed, executive director of the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “These racists tweets not only embolden these ugly taunts but may encourage increased acts of violence against the targeted communities.”
He’s right.
Having seen Trump for who he is, it’s time leaders of the Republican Party show us who they are. Denouncing the president for these kinds of comments is not enough anymore. Republicans need to bring forth serious challengers for the 2020 primary. William Weld, the former Massachusetts governor, is the only one who has stepped into the fray, after John Kasich recently bowed out, but it’s pretty much Trump’s show unless Republicans block him.
For Republicans, the choice is here. Reclaim the party and reject Trump and his baggage or risk being marginalized by demographic realities and more of the president’s un-American behavior.
