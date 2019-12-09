Downtown Joplin appears to be on the cusp of another transformation, and we could not be more excited.
Over the past decade, we have watched as the downtown area has become a destination for retail and restaurants. We’ve been thrilled to see the long-term businesses succeed while new businesses move into empty storefronts.
Now, a group of like-minded people want to make downtown Joplin a destination for a third area of interest — the arts.
There are at least three efforts going on to make this a reality:
• The Joplin Arts District: Created in May by a resolution from the Joplin City Council, the district encompasses a 56-block area between B and 12th streets to the north and south, and Wall Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue from west to east. It encompasses a variety of businesses and nonprofits fueled by artistic expression, including Spiva Center for the Arts, music venues, restaurants, bars and galleries.
Members of this group recently unveiled a logo for their effort.
• The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex: A key project of Connect2Culture, the visual and performing arts center is slated to be built on the parking lot of Memorial Hall. It will include a 450-seat indoor multipurpose performance hall, an outdoor festival plaza, a 2,200-square-foot rooftop terrace, and a home for Connect2Culture and the Spiva Center for the Arts.
A fundraising committee sought a minimum of $14 million for the project.
• A black box theater: Four partners — James Boone, Becki Arnall, Marilyn Marshall and Becky Jones — have split an investment and costs to transform 124 S. Main St. into a black box theater. They’ll work under the auspices of the Dream Theatre Co.
The space also could be used as a studio for hosting theater classes and as a venue for performances such as stand-up comedy and themed dances.
We can’t wait to see each of these projects come to fruition. Downtown Joplin is already a thriving spot, but adding the arts to its offerings will only make it more attractive and more of a destination for both Joplin residents and visitors alike.
