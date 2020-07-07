We welcome the Joplin City Council's willingness to revisit last month's 5-4 decision that rejected a requirement for face masks in public places.
Mayor Ryan Stanley has set a special meeting for tonight for what he called "round two," with compromises some of the round one opponents have indicated may work for them.
Council members on Monday night also agreed to spend $64,500 on masks for residents, but that seems like an ineffective step without requiring their use. Otherwise, we're better off spending that $64,500 to hire more people to help the city with contract tracing.
We've made no secret of our support for a face mask ordinance and have not seen anything in other cities that have imposed such a requirement that convinces us this is too heavy a burden for Joplin.
But here's what we have seen:
• On the day the city last considered this ordinance, June 24, there were 94 cases in Joplin and zero deaths. On Tuesday, there were 235 cases in Joplin and 12 deaths, all of them among the 64 residents at Spring River Christian Village who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 30 employees there who were also positive, including four from a contracted therapy company.
• There were 814 COVID-19 cases in the Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties on June 24 and two deaths at that point. On Tuesday, there were more than 1,600 cases in that two-country metro area — effectively double — and 16 deaths, including those 12 in Joplin.
• "We are continuing to add more cases a day than we are currently releasing," Ryan Talken, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, told the council Monday night.
Another argument in favor of masks, also unique to Joplin, is that those identified co-morbidities that make COVID-19 deadly for many — diabetes, heart disease, obesity, lung disease — are problems found in Joplin at levels above state and national averages. In short, we are at greater risk.
Face masks work.
They're a small price to pay to bring this pandemic under control.
We are grateful the council is willing to reconsider this and urge them to pass the ordinance this time.
