As the temperatures begin to drop, most of us will be dusting off our space heaters or turning on our central heating units in the coming weeks.
And before we know it, we’ll be well into the holiday season, with many of us bringing live Christmas trees, candles and other decor into our homes to celebrate.
But the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri is urging us not to get ahead of ourselves. Before cold weather and the holiday season approaches, let’s observe Fire Prevention Week to make ourselves a little safer.
The risk of home fires — and death by home fire — only increases as the winter holidays and cold weather approach, says Stacy Burks, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri.
Winter home fires account for 8% of the total number of fires in the U.S. but result in 30% of all fire deaths, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A heat source too close to combustibles is the leading factor contributing to the start of a winter home fire, the agency says.
Meanwhile, holiday enjoyment can turn deadly when candles spark a home fire or when Christmas trees turn to kindling. December is the peak time of year for home candle fires, with the top three days for home candle fires being Christmas, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
You can take a few minutes today, in recognition of Fire Prevention Week, to practice your fire safety plan and test your alarms by:
• Determining at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan.
• Selecting a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home where everyone can meet. This could be a neighbor’s driveway or a landmark such as a large tree down the block.
• Practicing your escape plan until everyone can get out of the home in under two minutes.
• Installing smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
• Testing your smoke alarms and, if necessary, changing their batteries.
Don’t let your home — or your family — become a gruesome statistic this winter. These few simple tasks could make all the difference.
