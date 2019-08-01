Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.