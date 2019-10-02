An important question comes before voters in a few weeks. We urge everyone to get up to speed on the issue.
Proposition B asks Joplin voters to raise the city sales tax by one-half cent for 12 years, with the money to be used to fully fund, and then close out, the city's pension fund for police officers and firefighters. New hires will be moved to the state system, Missouri LAGERS, the Local Government Employees Retirement System.
You should now that unlike most of us, police and firefighters do not pay into Social Security during their years on the force, nor will they collect Social Security for those years when they retire.
You also should know that Joplin is similar to other cities with a self-administered, self-funded plan that find themselves struggling to meet their commitment. Even with past cash infusions, that pension fund today is at only 64% of its obligation.
The question is: What do we do?
This is an obligation Joplin has, and city officials estimate it will cost $3 million a year out of general revenue to shore up the retirement plan if we don't support the tax. That will be a big hit to city streets, parks and other services.
Now is the time to get informed.
A task force has been making the rounds to let voters know about the issue. Last night, members of the task force, along with members of the Joplin International Association of Fire Fighters and the Joplin Fraternal Order of Police, began canvassing neighborhoods to build support.
Joplin has made a promise to police officers and firefighters.
We must keep it.
We can do this well, or we can do this badly; but one way or another we will have to do it. City leaders tell us that by approving the tax increase and then closing out the fund and moving new hires to the state system the city will save $28 million over the next 20 years, versus staying on the path we are on now.
We encourage everyone to find out about Proposition B.
