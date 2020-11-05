"Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a commanding lead over President (Donald) Trump in Wisconsin in a new poll of the key battleground state released less than a week before Election Day. ..."
That story late last month was from The Hill, a news site that focuses on politics and policy.
"The ABC News-Washington Post poll found Biden supported by 57% of likely voters, far ahead of the president's 40%. ... Wednesday's poll comes a day after a survey from the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison showed Biden leading by 9 points in the state, 53-44, among likely voters."
Trump took Wisconsin four years earlier, which should have been a red flag. On Wednesday, when Wisconsin was declared for Biden, the difference was less than 21,000 votes out of more than 3.2 million cast. Nothing commanding there.
Strike one.
Or how about this from The New York Times on Nov. 1: "Joseph R. Biden Jr. holds a clear advantage over President Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows, bolstered by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to be turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots, mainly for the Democrat."
One of those state was Florida. Another was Pennsylvania, still up in the air at this point.
Strike two.
Texas was supposed to be a toss up, we were told by CNBC just before the election: "Texas, a GOP stronghold for more than four decades, now looks to be a neck-and-neck race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden with just six days to go before Election Day."
Trump won by Texas by nearly 6 points.
Strike three.
Granted, polls have their margins of error, but the only conclusion left is that something is fundamentally flawed with the polling process and the overreliance on those polls to provide never-ending political coverage, is having a dramatic impact on where candidates campaign, where they spend money and even who shows up to vote. Polls discourage some and signal to others that they don't need to vote because success is secure. Then we find the polls wrong.
Many of these polls are conducted by academics and major media — newspapers and televisions — and some Wednesday morning quarterbacking makes three things apparent:
1. Polls are not connecting with a large segment of voters across much of the country.
2. Polls are superficial, making assumptions about large groups of people from limited data and contact, such as lumping all Latinos together. The Los Angeles Times’ Esmeralda Bermudez tweeted this Tuesday night: “It’s laughable that in 2020, this country still needs to be reminded, Sesame Street style, that Latinos are not a monolith & the Latino vote is a mirage. This misconception comes from how little u bother knowing us, how superficially u cover us & how absent we are in newsrooms.”
3. Polls have been undermined by the age of the cellphone. Most Americans simply don't answer polls or take calls from people they do not know. The response rate to polls is in the single digits, perhaps the low single digits.
Granted, the turnout was unprecedented, but shouldn't that have made it more likely, not less likely, that the polls would hit the mark?
If the pollsters can't get it right, give it up.
