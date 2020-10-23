The Joplin City Council acted correctly when it declined an emergency proposal to lease and manage Joplin’s baseball fields, including Joe Becker Stadium.
The lease, proposed by Parkwood Tournament Co., earned a vote of 5-4 in the City Council meeting. Because emergency ordinances require a supermajority of the council, the vote failed.
The city has twice made deals for the operation of Joe Becker, and those deals both failed.
The lease proposal sounds good, but it is better to go slowly in order to carefully examine the deal and hopefully avoid any pitfalls.
Parkwood, composed of principals Mike Greninger, Bobby Landis and Don Patty, proposed to schedule and collect fees for the use of the stadium as well as Wendell Redden Stadium, Gabby Street Field and Bassman Softball Complex.
The contract requires Parkwood to cooperate in providing dates for current users such as the Joplin Sports Authority and Outlaw baseball as well as staging the company’s events. The city would be paid $55,000, split into monthly payments of $6,111.11, from February through October with use extending from February to November. Parkwood officials said they intended to pay the lease upfront to show that they are serious.
Council members and members of the Joplin Sports Authority wanted more time to discuss and vet the proposal carefully. There is no emergency — though Parkwood would have benefited from being able to schedule events sooner — and taking the time to fully examine the proposal is not only appropriate but also is the essence of prudent deal-making.
“Nothing upsets me more than how much (taxpayers) spend on that stadium, and it’s empty,” Greninger said during the meeting. “We are going to work with anybody and everybody.”
We agree with his sentiment and want to see these public resources used fully and appropriately while being carefully maintained. If the deal is sound, the city will save money by allowing park employees to be reassigned to meet needs other than ballpark maintenance.
The proposal will now appear before the council with a first, second and third reading for approval — a process that stretches out over two meetings.
Careful consideration is the appropriate approach to the deal given the city’s history with these facilities.
