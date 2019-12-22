Did Missouri get cold feet regarding tax credits for the half-billion dollar soccer stadium proposed for St. Louis?

Let’s hope so.

And let’s hope that chill spreads.

We’ve always been leery of public money for private businesses and never a fan of that most outrageous of abuses — public money for private stadiums.

We’ve always thought it bad public policy and were dismayed that the state was even considering the possibility of up to $30 million in tax credits for a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.

Half was to be awarded this year and half next year.

But it turns out that a meeting with the Missouri Development Finance Board was abruptly canceled last week with no explanation. Later, the state said it might consider a lesser amount.

To which we say: No, thanks.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development later issued a statement that said, in part, “While we support the project, we do not believe that increasing program caps to authorize $30 million in tax credits for a stadium is the right decision for Missouri.”

Now $30 million is just a fraction — about 6.5% — of the $461 million stadium, whose ownership group includes wealthy St. Louis families.

In other words, the state’s move isn’t a deal breaker.

A couple of other tidbits that made this request for Missouri tax credits harder to swallow:

• St. Louis residents haven’t been eager to fund a professional soccer stadium, either, although they stand to get the benefits — jobs and regular access to games — that won’t do much for outstate Missouri.

• Missouri just gave the St. Louis area $500 million in the form of tax breaks for General Motors — $50 million a year over 10 years — in exchange for that company investing $1.5 billion and pledging to keep 90% of that plant’s 4,000 jobs. You can’t argue that Missouri’s elected leaders haven’t been generous.

The state needs to stay out of the stadium business altogether.

