Did Missouri get cold feet regarding tax credits for the half-billion dollar soccer stadium proposed for St. Louis?
Let’s hope so.
And let’s hope that chill spreads.
We’ve always been leery of public money for private businesses and never a fan of that most outrageous of abuses — public money for private stadiums.
We’ve always thought it bad public policy and were dismayed that the state was even considering the possibility of up to $30 million in tax credits for a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.
Half was to be awarded this year and half next year.
But it turns out that a meeting with the Missouri Development Finance Board was abruptly canceled last week with no explanation. Later, the state said it might consider a lesser amount.
To which we say: No, thanks.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development later issued a statement that said, in part, “While we support the project, we do not believe that increasing program caps to authorize $30 million in tax credits for a stadium is the right decision for Missouri.”
Now $30 million is just a fraction — about 6.5% — of the $461 million stadium, whose ownership group includes wealthy St. Louis families.
In other words, the state’s move isn’t a deal breaker.
A couple of other tidbits that made this request for Missouri tax credits harder to swallow:
• St. Louis residents haven’t been eager to fund a professional soccer stadium, either, although they stand to get the benefits — jobs and regular access to games — that won’t do much for outstate Missouri.
• Missouri just gave the St. Louis area $500 million in the form of tax breaks for General Motors — $50 million a year over 10 years — in exchange for that company investing $1.5 billion and pledging to keep 90% of that plant’s 4,000 jobs. You can’t argue that Missouri’s elected leaders haven’t been generous.
The state needs to stay out of the stadium business altogether.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.