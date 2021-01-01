“And I only am escaped alone to tell thee.”
That’s Ishmael at the end of “Moby Dick,” quoting the Book of Job.
That’s also a bit of what it feels like to have escaped 2020.
But what now?
Herewith, a wish list of virtues, taken from those thinkers and influencers who over the centuries have passed them on to us to be applied to our own challenges in 2021:
For the pandemic, patience, (a virtue passed on to us by our mothers, who told us more times than we can count “Patience is a virtue.”): We witnessed the unprecedented development of a vaccine in a matter of months — not years — that is now being distributed to health care workers, nursing home residents and others. An end to the pandemic is coming, although not here yet. Until then, we will need more patience with one another.
Conquering the pandemic will allow us to get back to work on the epidemics. For that, we’ll need temperance, a virtue as defined by Aristotle, St. Ambrose and others. We mean moderation, really: the ability to govern our appetites and pleasures. A $27.5 trillion national debt, a national obesity rate of 42% (and all the attendant health care costs) and, by some estimates, up to a third of all internet content is porn — these are just some of the epidemics that come to mind. Need we say more about the need for temperance?
Next up on the wish list: silence, as defined by Benjamin Franklin in his autobiography: “Speak not but what may benefit others or yourself.” Good advice for anyone using social media in 2021.
For politicians, the virtue of solidarity, particularly Rule No. 22, from George Washington’s “Rules of Civility”: “Shew not yourself glad at the misfortune of another though he were your enemy.” That we have a word for it — schadenfreude — but are not familiar with its antonym speaks volumes. Would that we remember we are all Americans, and to the extent that we take joy in the misfortune of others because of their politics or how they voted, we are a weaker nation. Washington’s Rule No. 7 is smart advice for politicians too: “Put not off your cloths in the presence of others.”
And finally, focus, or what Vince Lombardi called “singleness of purpose.” Here’s hoping that virtue helps the Chiefs once more matriculate to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Having slogged through 2020, we recommend one more virtue: hope. We hope that 2021 is a brighter, better year, and we would do well to remember how the story of Job ended: “Thus the Lord blessed the later days of Job more than his earlier ones ... Job lived a hundred and forty years; and he saw his children, his grandchildren, and even his great-grandchildren. Then Job died, old and full of years.”
Happy New Year.
