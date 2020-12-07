Congress needs to act to help those who may be underwater when the upcoming loss of unemployment benefits occurs; Missouri needs to do what it can to help these workers as well.
Funding for supplemental unemployment benefits for about 12 million Americans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will expire Dec. 26 if Congress doesn’t act to extend or replace the aid.
Employment numbers have been improving, but not as fast as we would like with COVID-19 cases surging.
America’s employers sharply scaled back hiring last month, adding 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown. Additionally, a number of those out of work believe their jobs are gone for good. Many have now given up looking and are no longer counted as unemployed, the Labor Department reports.
We urge Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, Rep. Billy Long and other members of Congress to work to see a renewed aid bill passed. The bill should help those who have lost work in this crisis and help to shore up industries harmed by the pandemic that could recover with aid but may fail without it. Help those who face the loss of unemployment benefits and those who may see jobs halted as the pandemic surges.
On the state level, Missouri has lower unemployment than the rest of the nation, so we can do more while spending less. Help is needed, particularly for the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Our state Legislature and governor need to consider finding a way to help those whose jobs have been shuttered by the pandemic, perhaps a bridge payment to cover a shortfall if Congress is slow to meet the need.
The U.S. is in an emergency. Those hurt need help and support, and that support will diminish the economic downturn, stabilizing the nation until vaccines can be distributed. Failure to act will only deepen the damage, while financial help will shore up our businesses and communities, helping us bounce back more quickly.
Deficit is a concern, but that concern must be set aside during this emergency. We must, however, quickly wean ourselves off deficit financing as the nation recovers. The economy has for too long been buoyed on a steady stream of federal deficit spending that has the potential to cause significant damage.
Rainy day funds are for rainy days. We are in a deluge and must act. But let us resolve to pay for what we need without excessive borrowing and replenish the treasury when sunnier days return.
