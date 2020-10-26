A new national study conducted in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement has found there's more awareness around workplace sexual harassment, but alarmingly, almost three-quarters of people reporting harassment suffer from retaliation.
More than 7 out of 10 people who reported sexual harassment at their workplace said they faced some form of retaliation — being fired, losing pay or shifts, or being blackballed in the industry, according the report. The study was conducted by the National Women’s Law Center, which houses and administers the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.
Among other findings:
• More than half (56%) of workers who identified their harasser said it was someone they reported to.
• Of those who experienced retaliation, 36% said they were fired, and 19% said they'd experienced poor performance evaluations or were otherwise treated poorly at work.
• Nearly a third (29%) of those who reported harassment said nothing was ever done about it. And 37% said nothing happened to the perpetrator.
• Nearly 1 in 5 people (19%) said the harassment had a damaging effect on their mental health.
If you look closely, there is some good news in the report. It suggests that some of the stigma of being a sexual harassment victim has been eliminated, and the topic is now in the national dialogue, where it belongs. Victims seem to be feeling more confident and more comfortable in reporting their abusers, which is a necessary first step in addressing this problem altogether.
But society is clearly still failing at that necessary second step — what happens after harassment is reported. That these victims — statistically speaking, they're likely to be women reporting male abusers — are being punished after displaying the courage and strength needed to report wrong, illegal and damaging behavior is appalling.
Those with the power to change this dynamic and hold people accountable for their actions — legislators and policymakers specifically, although all of us share this power — should demand stronger action against abusers and better protections for victims.
As Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, puts it: "Until harassers are held accountable, workplaces will remain unsafe for everyone.”
