Today, remember Fern Holland.
The Fearless Fern 5K, a memorial race in her honor, begins at 7:30 a.m. in Miami, Oklahoma. Proceeds benefit the Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma.
After graduating from Miami High School, Holland became an attorney in Tulsa and then joined the Peace Corps in 2000, working in Namibia to improve its educational system. Holland also developed legal help for sexually exploited refugees in the African nation of Guinea while working for the America Refugee Committee.
She later went to work for the U.S. Agency for International Development and traveled to Iraq to advocate for women’s rights. After arriving there in 2003, she set out to open a women’s clinic in every province of the country. In less than a year, she had interviewed victims for potential criminal cases, helped establish four women’s rights centers and assisted in writing part of the Iraqi constitution that protects women’s rights.
In 2004, at age 33, she was shot during an ambush while promoting human rights for the Coalition Provisional Authority.
If you can't make the event today, remember her and think about helping out with the cause.
There was much in the news this past week for which to be grateful, including:
• Active Lifestyle Events, using proceeds from the 2019 Joplin Memorial Run, recently gave a check for $15,000 to the Joplin Humane Society. The money will be used to improve the dog trail and outside play area at the animal shelter.
• The chapter of 100 Women Who Care Jasper/Newton (counties) presented $3,000 to Soroptimist International to support Camp Soroptimist, a recreational retreat for foster children. 100 Women Who Care is an international organization of women who gather four times a year for a one-hour meeting, learn about local charities and each donate a $100 check to a charity that the group selects.
• Access Family Care received nearly $118,000 in federal grants for its local medical and dental clinics.
“It’s going to be used to improve the quality of our care through information technology,” Steve Douglas, spokesperson for Access Family Care, told the Globe. “If a patient at our Anderson clinic goes to our Joplin clinic, then our providers can see their care.”
The grants were part of $107 million awarded to more than 1,200 health centers across the country by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Access Family Care offers dental clinics in Nevada and Carthage; medical clinics in Lamar and Aurora; and medical and dental clinics in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson and Cassville. Headquartered in Neosho, the clinics serve more than 25,000 area residents each year and employs 225 people.
