Tuesday is the big day — Election Day 2020. You are America; make your will known. Your vote will shape our nation’s fate. You have a responsibility to select those who will govern and an obligation to hold them accountable. Get out and vote — if you haven’t already — but do it safely.
The election is predicted to produce the biggest voter turnout in more than a century. Broad provisions for mail-in and absentee voting mean that a third of citizens nationwide have already cast their ballots, but many of us will head to the polls Tuesday in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
This is a big election. Your ballot will determine the president, congressional and legislative representation, and all but one of our elected state officials. You will consider two amendments to our state constitution. You can check your registration, polling location and sample ballot at https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.
Missouri polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., told Consumer Reports that the middle of the day tends to be best. Becker urged voters to avoid the crush at the end of the day if they can. But if you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You have the right to cast your ballot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance to do so safely, including:
• Wash your hands before entering and after leaving the polling location.
• While in the polling location, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching surfaces touched by others, such as door handles or voting machines.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in lined trash cans. Wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Wear a mask.
• Maintain at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) of distance from others. Continue social distancing even when you and others are wearing masks.
• Do not wipe down voting equipment yourself. Electronic voting equipment can be damaged by cleaners and disinfectants. If you use hand sanitizer, make sure your hands are completely dry before touching the equipment. Wash your hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer after using the voting equipment.
• If driving to the polls and your schedule allows, monitor the voter line from your car and join it when it’s shorter.
• Make sure you have all necessary documents to avoid delays at the polling location.
• Review or complete a sample ballot at home to speed the process at the polling location.
Go to the polls safely — keep your spacing, wear a mask — but go. Our future depends on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.