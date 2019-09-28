Washington being Washington, it looks as if all of us — regardless of our politics — are along for a ride now.
Impeachment proceedings are guaranteed to be two things: unpredictable and divisive. But a number of local events this past week remind us of what we can accomplish when we — regardless of politics — work together.
Take Carl Junction.
Folks there opened a public library this past week, starting with 9,000 to 10,000 volumes. The organizers, going by the clever name of Carl Junction’s Next Chapter, weren't deterred by an unsuccessful vote in April that they had hoped would generate revenue for a library with a local tax. Instead, they went forward anyway with books donated by area residents.
LaDonna Allen, city councilwoman and committee volunteer, said the hundreds of hours of work paid off.
There's a lesson for us all in their determination.
Well done.
No less impressive was the recent work day to revive operations at the Community Service Center in downtown Joplin.
Members of Phi Beta Sigma were in the area for both a service project and a public ceremony to honor George Washington Carver (who was a member of the fraternity.)
The center will soon be rededicated and named in honor of Minnie Hackney, who worked there as director from 1947 until 1980.
Our thanks to the fraternity for its good work. Its members reminded us of the importance of service.
And let's not forget last weekend's Joplin Arts Fest at Mercy Park.
The Joplin Kiwanis Club organized the two-day event, now in its fifth year. It brought 44 artists from eight states and 22 cities to Joplin.
Koral Martin, a photographer who operates Koka Art Gallery in Carthage, told the Globe the turnout was great even if the weather was uncooperative on Saturday.
We have said before there is more that unites us than divides us. Times like these, we need to remember that. And events like these remind us how much we can accomplish when we do.
