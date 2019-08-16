If you want to support your community, to watch it grow and thrive, perhaps the best thing to do is invest in it.
That's apparently understood by many in our area, if the Globe's coverage of events over the past week is any indication:
• Area residents offered $20,710 in donations to Connect2Culture for the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, a $14 million to $16 million project that is to be built on the parking lot of Memorial Hall.
• Silver Dollar City announced a new water ride, to open next summer, as part of a $30 million investment in coordination with the theme park's 60th anniversary.
• The federal government invested funds for Show Me Hope, which provides crisis counseling services through Freeman Health System's Ozark Center to local victims recovering from storms and flooding earlier this spring.
• The Neosho School District opened its new Goodman Elementary School, a significant investment for that community after its original school was destroyed by a tornado in April 2017.
• The ribbon was cut on the new Forge Center for Virtue and Work, an investment by Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission to give men who have struggled with chronic homelessness, addiction or incarceration another chance.
• School districts in the region, including Joplin, kicked off a new academic year, and thousands of teachers and support staff members started their first day with the goal of investing in their pupils' education.
Look closely at where we choose to invest our resources — our money, our time, our blood, sweat and tears — in just the span of a week: arts, culture, recreation, social and mental health, education. It says a lot about us that we've selected those areas as priorities, and the result will be a better, stronger community with more resilient residents and a brighter future.
