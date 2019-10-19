You have to admire the folks in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood.
Last weekend they put on Porchfest — the third in three years — with an eclectic assortment of musical acts, ranging from Kufara: African Marimba Band, to groups doing covers from Elvis, Johnny Cash and the Rolling Stones, to the Joplin High School Strolling Strings, playing a song from a Russian opera.
Amazing.
Zach Speiring, head Porchfest event coordinator, told the Globe: “We want to get people out of their homes and meet each other. We’re just trying to create a sense of community."
Who doesn't want more of that?
Inspiring.
Speaking of inspiring, it will be worth a trip to Miami, Oklahoma, to see the new Centennial Tribal Monument, which was unveiled Monday, part of the first Indigenous People's Day celebration on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. The monument with its 10 steel feathers honors the 10 tribes that were forcibly relocated to Northeast Oklahoma.
Some of the stories in our communities are painful, but we won't become a community until everyone is welcome, until every story is heard.
Mark Rasor, interim president of the college, read from the official proclamation: “It is important we never forget the historical injustices visited on the indigenous peoples so that those memories serve as a testimony to us of the perseverance and resilience of Native nations and the continued integrity and vitality of their cultures and governments."
One last thing to celebrate: Today in Carthage tens of thousands of people will gather for the annual parade that is the highlight of the Maple Leaf Festival.
This is another of the many celebrations in the area strengthening community.
And while the weather may not be the best this year, the parade is also a celebration of something else: October in the Ozarks.
And who doesn't want more of that?
