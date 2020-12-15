Missouri, let's move on.
As the rest of the country met Monday and the Electoral College confirmed the election of Joe Biden as president, a group of Missouri lawmakers gathered for a completely unnecessary hearing — debating a resolution asking Congress to reject the electoral votes of six states won by Biden if claims of fraud are not investigated.
We have spent six weeks now investigating, interrogating and adjudicating claims, yet there is no evidence of widespread fraud, and the claims bandied about Monday night in Jefferson City were debunked weeks ago. Votes have been counted, recounted — and in Georgia's case, counted a third time — and found to be consistent.
Meanwhile, a host of Republican politicians, leaders, judges and election officials, including in those six states, have verified the integrity of the election, as has Attorney General William Barr and the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for the Trump administration, Christopher Krebs, who said,. "The American people should have 100% confidence in their vote."
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., officially recognized Biden’s as president-elect Monday.
But that night, in Jefferson City, state Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, asked Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, testifying via video: “Are all these Republicans lying? Are they complicit? Are they incompetent?”
In response, Giuliani said: “Instead of getting so upset and angry, I would ask you to calm down and look at the videotape from Fulton County.”
That claim has been shot out of the saddle more times than a rustler going after John Wayne's cattle. (You can find the story that ran on our website on Dec. 4 here: https://rb.gy/0hj3o9.)
Giuliani then dismissed his Missouri critics with this disturbing bit of rhetoric: “You are very dangerous because you are covering up a massive election fraud."
Ultimately, the committee voted 6-3 to approve the resolution stating that the Missouri House has “no faith” in the vote tallies of six battleground states.
The only good news of the night came when House Rules-Legislative Oversight Committee Chairman Rocky Miller, R-Lake Ozark, said in a statement that he will not convene a second hearing required to send the bill to the full House. In other words, the resolution appears dead. Thank you.
“We are in the midst of a health and financial crisis, and we should be extra diligent in our decisions,” Miller said. “I fully believe that the additional publicity that would be gained beyond the filing and committee hearing is outweighed by the cost, both directly and indirectly and health risk.”
We urge Missouri lawmakers to stay focused on the business of keeping Missourians safe during this pandemic.
We urge them to stay focused on the business of getting businesses back up on their feet and helping our neighbors who have lost their jobs and could still lose their homes.
That's the fight.
