Job No. 1 for Joe Biden: COVID-19.
For all the differences of opinion Americans have on issues ranging from immigration to Iran to impeachment, the priority of the incoming president and his staff — not to mention the the priority of Congress and all state legislatures — has to be vanquishing this pandemic.
Biden's commitment is to 100 million vaccines in 100 days.
COVID-19 is an indiscriminate killer of Americans, indifferent to your politics, your party, or your views on climate change, taxes or any other issue, frankly.
What's more, the tools are at hand to make this happen; it's now a matter of making sure we get vaccines into the arms of Americans and resources into hospitals, pharmacies and health care workers. Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the 100 million doses in 100 days "absolutely doable."
As if to emphasize the priority, the United States passed 400,000 pandemic-related deaths on Tuesday, one day before Biden's inauguration. The count, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is one measure of the pandemic's toll. Other counts say the same thing and put the number of deaths in this country between 395,000 and 410,000 since the first Americans died last February.
That's more American deaths in less than a year than all American deaths during World War II.
That's more than all Americans who died in 2018 from strokes, Alzheimer’s and diabetes combined.
Remember all the talk about this being no worse than the flu or even the common cold? Would that that were true. The number of Americans who died from the flu and pneumonia combined in 2018 was 59,120, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The University of Washington projects the death toll could reach nearly 567,000 in the United States by May 1. That's nearly the number of deaths from cancer this country experienced in all of 2018, when all cancers combined killed 599,274 people.
About the only grim milestone waiting to fall to COVID-19 is heart disease, which killed 655,000 in 2018.
Job No. 1: Get and keep that vaccine rolling.
