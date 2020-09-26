Joplin’s past took a historic step forward this week.
The City Council voted 9-0 to make the history and mineral museum complex part of Joplin’s Parks and Recreation Department, effective Nov. 1.
We applaud the decision.
Museum director Chris Wiseman told us the move provides “for the longevity of the museum.”
Allen Shirley, president of the Joplin Historical Society, which owns the historical exhibits, told us it will mean a reliable and steady source of funding as well as access to the city’s marketing resources.
For museum employees, it means health, retirement benefits and other city benefits they have not had.
And by making the museum the responsibility of the city rather than paying a subsidy to support it, it will mean annual city savings of $37,000. We urge the city to put this money away in a separate fund that can be used for museum improvements, purchases, bringing in exhibits and more.
If you have never been, or not been in a while, here’s just a sampling of what you can find:
Bonnie Parker’s Necklace
Bonnie and Clyde hoped to lay low for a while at an apartment on Oak Ridge Drive, but after they were discovered a violent shootout erupted, on April 13, 1933. Joplin Detective Harry McGinnis and Newton County Constable J. W. Harryman were killed. The outlaws made their escape but left a number of items behind, including some of Bonnie’s jewelry and a roll of film that provided some of the most infamous images of the duo.
Miner’s Helmet worn by John F. Kennedy.
The future president stopped in Joplin on Oct. 22, 1960, just before the election. He was greeted by a crowd at the airport estimated at 15,000. In a gesture of solidarity with miners, he donned a miner’s helmet that is now in the museum. Much more from the mining era is also on display.
Minerals and fossils
The mineral museum is renowned for its specimens, but it has much more, including prehistoric fossils. Among them is a mammoth tooth found southwest of Carthage in 1849.
Bringing the museum under city control will of course mean more work for the the Parks and Recreation Department, but Director Paul Bloomberg told us he would take on a lot of the responsibility himself.
“I am passionate about the museum,” he said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
We agree.
It is the right thing to do.
Our thanks to all of those — Chris, Allen, former museum Director Brad Belk and everyone who has worked for and at the museum.
