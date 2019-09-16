The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department has more gardens and land than it can properly care for with current staffing; this will require creative problem solving and potentially difficult decisions.
The problem came to light when Sara Fisher, a longtime gardening volunteer, told the Joplin City Council that workers’ use of weedkillers has twice wiped out the flower beds in the Landscapes of Resilience Butterfly Garden and Overlook in Cunningham Park.
The parks department has sprayed a glyphosate herbicide to edge beds and walkways and to kill weeds rather than pulling them by hand. The overspray devastates desirable plants. Fisher said something must be done, and she suggested the city hire a horticulturist, at least part-time, to oversee plant maintenance.
Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks and Recreation Department director, is aware of the problem. He acknowledged in an email to the Globe that the city needs both a horticulturist and an arborist, but the problem is bigger than that.
“It is not as simple as hiring two people,” Bloomberg told us. “There are budget constraints right now, and positions such as these are just not feasible. And if we're able to add either position, you have to add a maintenance crew. One person is not going to get the job done.
“We have 1,070 acres to mow, miles of trimming, dozens of flower beds and gardens to maintain, and the staff we have are doing the best they can with what they have to work with.”
The challenge is clear. Joplin has received land and memorial gardens as gifts. Grants and donations unfortunately don’t come with ongoing maintenance funding. It will take creative leadership, community involvement and, yes, money to solve the problem. Maybe there isn’t one solution. It will likely take a number of different approaches.
Erin Robertson, executive director of Nature Sacred, part of the TKF Foundation that provided funding to create the butterfly garden, said in a letter to Mayor Gary Shaw that the foundation is willing to help.
“The Butterfly Garden and Overlook is eligible for support through programmatic and enrichment grant funding,” Robertson writes. “However, through our decades of experience in this area, we know that this support can only be beneficial when coupled with a dedicated investment in the overall maintenance of the garden.”
She is right; a grant could help, but more is needed. Could different groups — garden clubs, master gardeners, civic clubs — adopt parks or features within parks? Could the city use temporary work crews under the direction of a horticulturist? Should the city — and it would be a last resort — divest itself of some properties or close some facilities? Are there resources that can be moved around?
The one answer that won’t solve anything is to say, “We don’t have the money,” and then keep doing the same thing.
Bloomberg said the problem is difficult but would be solved. It must be. If we don’t deal with it, we are abusing gifts given to support our city in the wake of disaster.
