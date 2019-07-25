The Joplin Board of Education made the only call it really could Tuesday night in deciding to combine Columbia and West Central elementary schools at a new location.
None of the alternatives made long-term practical or financial sense.
The fact that the board's decision was unanimous, that this is the same plan that was recommended by a long-term facilities committee, and that it had the support of the administration, ought to help persuade opponents that this decision is our best way forward.
The board also wants to put a bond issue on the April 2020 ballot to raise $22 million to $25 million in revenue to build the new school, which could serve up to 450 students. It could generate the money by extending but not raising the tax levy, currently at $3.69 per $100 of assessed valuation. That also leaves enough money for an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School and would rid the district of all modular units.
The decision having been made, more hard work awaits. That hard work includes:
• Finding 10 or so acres for a new combined elementary school in the northwest part of town.
• Coming up with a plan for Columbia and West Central once the new school is built. It's not enough to let them sit idle. We understand why some Columbia parents want to keep their neighborhood school, and sympathize with their concern that losing it will help unravel their sense of community, and that an empty school building or vacant lot will erode property values. What if the district turned over the land at Columbia — which will have to come down anyway because of structural problems — for a neighborhood park where shelters, tennis courts and more could be built if the area is stabilized? What if West Central, with its new storm shelter and gym, could serve as a community center for the neighborhood, and its playground be converted to more green space? Could West Central, with its access on a major street and cafeteria, serve as incubator space for new restaurants? Does it have some sort of Route 66 visitor center potential?
The point is that we can surely find ways to turn these spots into assets that enhance not just the neighborhoods, but all of Joplin.
• Convincing district patrons to get behind the bond issue. There is a sense of urgency here. Columbia, because of structural problems, has been given a two-year life span, and if the bond issue fails in April, we will have lost one of those school years as we head back to the starting point. The thought of keeping kids in Columbia even for the coming year, given what we are learning about its accelerating problems, has us concerned.
There is a window of time here to get something done. We encourage everyone to get behind the plan.
