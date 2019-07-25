“It is hereby declared to be the policy of the President that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”
— Executive Order 9981, President Harry S. Truman
Seventy-one years ago today, Executive Order 9981 declared that our nation’s armed forces would be integrated. The words laid out by President Harry Truman in 1948 expressed a promise and a hope.
Truman acted in the hope that our country could change to overcome a deep history of racial and ethnic inequality. That change has been promised again and again and is yet incomplete.
Though the Declaration of Independence declared it a self-evident truth that “all men are created equal,” our Constitution failed to fully protect that promise, acknowledging indirectly chattel slavery and counting those held in servitude differently for representation and taxation. Change was promised in Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, but only the slaves in Confederate states in rebellion were freed. The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments from 1865-1870 explicitly abolished slavery and freed slaves, made them citizens and bestowed voting rights, but as Reconstruction failed, the promise foundered on the Jim Crow system. There were other efforts to fulfill the promise and the hope — particularly after World War I — but there were also lynchings and race riots and brutal suppression seeking to end them.
Truman’s order is notable, but it wasn’t fully implemented until President Dwight D. Eisenhower's administration, when the last segregated unit was abolished in 1954. School segregation was declared unconstitutional the same year with the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict in a case out of Topeka, Kansas, Brown v. Board of Education. Yet the effort to integrate schools was ongoing in the 1970s.
Congress had passed the Civil Rights Act in 1964, yet the effort to resolve the troublesome legacy of race continues to bring resistance and relapse as well as breakthroughs and betterment. We have had historic firsts, including our first president with an African-American heritage. But racial disparity continues. Now the issues of both race and national origin have been injected into the 2020 presidential race. Race is hard to talk about, and progress is hard to achieve. Discussion is essential, but angry rhetoric makes it harder.
We must acknowledge the problem if we hope to end it.
Let’s move to reject our biases, to listen with open minds and hearts and to work to fulfill our nation’s promise.
