How ’bout them Tigers?
Lamar High School’s football Tigers were the one area football team to become state champions in this very weird sports year.
The team clinched its berth at state with a high-scoring victory over Jefferson (Festus) 42-7 in a Class 2 semifinal game.
The Tigers won the championship 6-3 in a defensive battle Friday night against Kansas City St. Pius X at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City.
More from Lamar
A Lamar couple is making a big difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.
Danny and Jewell Little gave $50,000 to a local breast cancer group to support children of breast cancer patients in the Joplin area and across Southwest Missouri.
The couple are founders of Show Me Wagyu Charities, of Lamar. The gift was matched by the O’Reilly Challenge Fund, established by Mary Beth and Charlie O’Reilly; Mary Beth O’Reilly founded the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks in 1999 to support local families affected by breast cancer.
The Littles said in a statement that the challenge fund was an opportunity to maximize their charitable gift and help those indirectly affected by breast cancer — the children of patients. Support from the fund will provide clothing, school supplies, child care, continuation of orthodontic treatment, activities and other basic needs.
Supporting research to treat and cure cancer is vital. But cancer affects the entire family of the person struggling with the disease. Providing support for those others will help the patient focus on getting well and reduce collateral damage from the disease.
Well done.
Memories
Postal carriers are woven into the fabric of America, from their role bearing messages as the Colonies tried to knit themselves into a nation, through the short-lived but iconic Pony Express and into 2020, when a Roanoke neighborhood turned out to remember a whistling postal carrier who retired in 1952 and to honor a carrier who will be retiring next month.
The neighborhood celebrated Patrick “Postman Pat” Gilmore and remembered the whistling postman Marion Staples Lee by turning out Tuesday to pose for a photograph similar to the one that honored Lee back in 1952.
Black-and-white photos of Lee were taken by Joplin photographer Murwin Mosler and ran in the Joplin Globe/News Herald with a story written by Rebekah Hughes, “This Joplin Postman is the ‘Pied Piper of Roanoke.’”
Neighbors gathered Tuesday with Gilmore to reenact the historic picture and honor the current carrier’s connection to the families, including kids and dogs, of the neighborhood.
Photographer Stephanie DeTar spearheaded the plan to re-create the photo with Gilmore.
“He’s like a family member,” DeTar said, “We just love Pat so much, and when we saw that image, I thought we should re-create it and make it in our own times.”
Congratulations to Gilmore on his pending retirement, and thank you to the neighborhood for reminding us of our connections and our history.
Commented
