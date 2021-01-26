Sen. James Lankford has acknowledged both a mistake and a personal blind spot recently and has taken corrective action and apologized; though some have raised concerns about his actions, we think the apology and his pursuit of a remedy are commendable.
The Oklahoma Republican was one of a dozen GOP senators who, in response to unsupported allegations of widespread voter fraud that had been refuted by recounts, audits and court cases, said they would challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes in Congress on Jan. 6.
After a violent mob broke into the Capitol that day in an attack that left five people dead aimed at stopping certification, Lankford reversed his position and said in a joint statement with Steve Daines, R-Mont.: “We now need the entire Congress to come together and vote to certify the election results. We must stand together as Americans.”
Though the statement came only after a jarring spasm of violence, it was the right thing to say, and his vote to certify was the right thing to do.
Last week, the senator sent a letter of apology addressed “To my friends in North Tulsa.”
Lankford said he didn’t fully understand how his challenge to certification of the presidential election results would be perceived.
He wrote, “What I did not realize was all of the national conversation about states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, was seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit. After decades of fighting for voting rights, many Black friends in Oklahoma saw this as a direct attack on their right to vote, for their vote to matter, and even a belief that their votes made an election in our country illegitimate.”
The letter has not been received as well as the senator might have hoped. He essentially expressed regret about how his actions were perceived and his blind spot in not recognizing that poor reception would result despite what Lankford regarded as his good intentions.
Black leaders in Oklahoma have said they find it hard to believe Lankford didn’t understand, when the idea that the challenge could be seen as a move to disenfranchise voters was widespread on national media. Addressing the apology only to North Tulsa when there are Black voters in Oklahoma City and across the state also raised questions.
Those concerns are legitimate, but let’s grant the senator a measure of grace by recognizing the effort he is making. We aren’t seeing that effort from most other senators involved, such as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., or Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Missouri’s Sen. Roy Blunt on the inaugural stage Wednesday said, “The U.S. can only fulfill its promise and set an example for others if we are always working to be better than we have been.”
Lankford appears to be working toward that end, pursuing healing.
That is an effort worthy of recognition.
