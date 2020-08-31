When Congress returns to session after Labor Day, it should promptly take up and pass another round of direct stimulus payments and an extension of increased unemployment benefits through the end of 2020.
Employment is improving, but many sectors of the economy continue to suffer. Some companies have fared well during the pandemic, but many have been hurt, particularly restaurants and bars and the travel and hospitality industries. Some companies have closed, and many area employers have laid off workers who still aren’t back to work. With the exception of grocers, local retailers are struggling given the accelerated shift to online shopping during the pandemic. Ripple effects continue to rattle industries locally and nationally.
All that means people still need help. Our priority should be helping those struggling in this pandemic; this is an emergency requiring a boost now. Our lawmakers must act quickly. Remember, the biggest driver of the American economy is consumer spending. The biggest driver of consumer spending is disposable income.
Consumer spending took a hit early in the pandemic. It rose an anemic 1.6% in July after earlier boosts that came from the $1,200 payments to consumers and the supplemental unemployment payments. To prevent the recovery faltering, more help is needed. Executive action by the president recently is inadequate to the task. Congress holds the power of the purse, and it is Congress that must act to provide another infusion of direct stimulus funding and a continuing boost to unemployment of at least $400 a month.
Political wrangling has prevented lawmakers from taking these steps that have bipartisan support. Each party has sought to use the agreed-upon need for the funding as leverage against the other side. That must stop. If nothing else, split the two measures out, pass them, then fight out the aid for industries, states and cities. Take care of your people first. Action is needed immediately as the new session begins.
But when this crisis is in check, we must begin a program of fiscal restraint and living within our means. Taxpayers must pay for those things we insist the government do, and lawmakers must curtail those things for which we are unwilling to pay.
Lawmakers, provide another round of stimulus payments. Boost unemployment benefits through the end of the year. These funds will help prosperity to return, preventing a cascade of foreclosures and reducing business closures
